NEW YORK --Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in the Tribeca area of New York City.
It was discovered at an address associated with the actor around 5 a.m. near Greenwich and Franklin streets. Several streets in the area were closed, but have since reopened.
The Tribeca Grill, owned by De Niro, is also located there.
Police decided to move the package to the NYPD's facility at Rodmans Neck in the Bronx for further investigation.
The NYPD moved the package in their total containment vessel, otherwise known as their bomb truck.
Tribeca Enterprises released a statement saying:
"A suspicious package was received. We called the police. They took it out and went through all safety procedures. It was addressed to Robert De Niro and is similar packaging to the others. It is an open investigation. Everyone is safe and the building is open."
The package sent to De Niro was identical to other packages received by high-profile democrats and CNN this week.
It used the same manila envelope, same stamps, and had the same return address to Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
The first crude bomb to be discovered had been delivered Monday to the suburban New York compound of George Soros, a liberal billionaire and major contributor to Democratic causes. Packages were later discovered sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and former CIA Director John Brennan, which was cent to CNN's New York Offices. The FBI said an additional package was intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder, but that one ended up at a Florida office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose return address was on it.
Later Wednesday, the FBI said two additional packages addressed for Rep. Maxine Waters had been intercepted that were similar in appearance to the others.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.