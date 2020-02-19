Police report several people shot to death in German city of Hanau

(Photo/Shutterstock)

BERLIN -- German police say several people were shot to death in the city of Hanau on Wednesday evening.

The dpa news agency reported that police said people were killed but it was not clear exactly what was behind the incident. It also was not immediately clear how many people were dead.

Hanau is near Frankfurt.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported, without citing sources, that an attack took place in a hookah lounge in the center of the city. It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

The perpetrator or perpetrators then apparently went to another part of the city, where shots were fired in another hookah lounge, the broadcaster said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shootingu.s. & worldgermany
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
Rod Blagojevich thanks Trump for 'giving daughters their father back'
Before and after: Rod Blagojevich's family photographed together after 7 years
Rogers Park community creates youth library at Loyola Park Field House
4 injured in Aurora crash after shooting prompts police chase
Pritzker budget proposes more spending for education, DCFS in budget address
SWAT team speaks out after video captures dangerous Lake Michigan rescue
Show More
Wikileaks founder allegedly offered pardon by Trump if he clears Russia: laywer
Rapper Pop Smoke killed in CA shooting: Sources
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel talks new show, book
Man chained relative to pole in Rockdale basement for weeks
Person of interest in custody in sex abuse of toddler at River North restaurant: CPD
More TOP STORIES News