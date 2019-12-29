Police respond to 'active threat' at church outside of Fort Worth, Texas

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas -- Police have responded to an "active threat" at a church in Texas.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed they responded to a situation in White Settlement and that the situation is under control.

The Office of Texas Attorney Ken Paxton tweeted that he was "shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting" at the church.



Officials have not released further details on this matter.

So far, it is unclear whether anyone was injured.

The city of White Settlement, with a population of around 16,000, is located about 10 miles west of Fort Worth.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
