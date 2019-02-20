Police respond to Park Manor barricade situation; Elementary school on lockdown

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are responding to a barricade situation in the Park Manor neighborhood Wednesday morning, forcing a nearby elementary school to go on lockdown.

Police said officers responded to the scene of a domestic incident around 8:30 a.m. in the 7100-block of South Rhodes Avenue.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside a home with an adult woman, police said. It is not known if the suspect is armed.

SWAT units are on the scene and an investigation is ongoing, police said. The nearby Park Manor Elementary School is on lockdown, police said
