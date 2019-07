POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police and SWAT units are responding to a barricade situation at a home in south suburban Posen Tuesday.The Cook County Sheriff's Office said its HBT team is assisting Posen police as SWAT units were seen in the 14600-block of Blaine Avenue.Posen police said temporary road closures are in effect and residents should avoid the area as the investigation continues. Further details were not immediately available.