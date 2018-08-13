Police respond to reported North Lawndale barricade situation

Chicago police have surrounded a building in the North Lawndale neighborhood Monday morning after a report of a domestic disturbance.Police said that they responded to the report in the 1800-block of South Springfield Avenue at about 6:19 a.m. Chopper 7HD flew overhead as a large police presence blocked off streets in the area.SWAT units are on the scene and there are no reports of any injuries, police said.Further details on the barricade situation were not immediately available.