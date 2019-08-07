Police respond to reports of man with weapon at USA Today/Gannett building in McLean, Virginia

Images posted to Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday show hundreds of office workers evacuated from the building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, which houses the USA Today headquarters among other non-newspaper offices.
We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019
A USA Today article described alarms sounding and law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor.