Police respond to reports of man with weapon at USA Today/Gannett building in McLean, Virginia

MCLEAN, Virginia -- Police are responding to reports of a man with a weapon at the Gannett Building in McLean, Virginia.

Images posted to Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday show hundreds of office workers evacuated from the building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, which houses the USA Today headquarters among other non-newspaper offices.



A USA Today article described alarms sounding and law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of NU PhD student in Rogers Park
Family of U of I scholar Yingying Zhang speaks on efforts to find her remains
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
Jayme Closs' Wis. house torn down
Ivanka Trump tweets inaccurate info about Chicago violence, Lightfoot hits back
Neighbors sound off over Calif. 'emoji house'
Cook County sheriff's officer charged in fatal Niles crash
Show More
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Off-duty CPD officer fires shots at suspect in South Chicago
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
'Home Alone' and more films to get Disney+ reboots
Woman charged in River North hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist
More TOP STORIES News