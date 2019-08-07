Police respond to reports of man with weapon at USA Today/Gannett building in McLean, Virginia

Images posted to Twitter Wednesday show hundreds of office workers evacuated from the building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, which houses the USA Today headquarters among other non-newspaper offices.
We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019
A USA Today article described alarms sounding and law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor.
Fairfax County Police Department said a call came in around 11:56 a.m. reporting a person with a weapon. Officials have been on the scene for about an hour and have not been able to confirm shots being fired.
Police are trying to verify the source of the call.
The building is located near the Capital Beltway, major regional malls and office buildings in the Washington suburbs, according to USA Today.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.