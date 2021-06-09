Cicada blamed for causing car crash in Cincinnati

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say cicada to blame for causing car crash

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.

The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, Cincinnati police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.

The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweeted photos showing the car was heavily damaged.



SEE ALSO: Some high school students are using Brood X to share benefits of eating insects
EMBED More News Videos

Would you eat a cicada? Some high school students in New Jersey are using the Brood X cicada emergence to spread the word about the benefits of eating insects.



Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They're part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.



Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.

RELATED | Weather or Not: Brood X emerges
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg explores the emergence of the Brood X cicadas this spring

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiocar crashu.s. & worldbugscrash
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago renters rethink buying after report on IL property taxes, gov. debt
North Shore man charged in Jan. 6 breach of US Capitol
9-year-old grazed by bullet in Back of the Yards shooting
Evanston home explosion, fire did not happen naturally: investigators
Chicago seeing 'exponential decay' in new COVID cases
Calif. man trapped in winery equipment for 2 days
16-year-old girl sexually assaulted on Beach Park bike path
Show More
Death investigation in South Deering after burned body found
Chicago Weather: Humid, isolated storms Wednesday
Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist gets prison for ruining vaccine
Push to ease US-Canada border COVID-19 travel restrictions
Gary high school gets new track for 1st time in years
More TOP STORIES News