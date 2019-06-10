Detroit serial killer: Police say Detroit man tied to deaths, assaults

DETROIT, Mich. -- Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he believes a man being held in connection with the deaths of three women and charged in the sexual assault of another is responsible for those crimes and others.

RELATED: Detroit police seek possible serial killer in deaths of 3 women

Craig spoke Monday about Deangelo Martin, who was charged earlier in the day with criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder a 26-year-old woman in an east side home. Martin, who doesn't have an attorney, is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Craig said the 34-year-old Martin hasn't been charged with the murders, but the chief sees similarities between the slayings and the assaults of at least two women.

Martin was taken into custody Friday, two days after the body of a woman was found in a vacant house. The bodies of the other two women were discovered in separate empty dwellings earlier this year.

Craig said they are looking at more cases in the city and a nearby suburb that could be connected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganrapearrestserial rapistprostitutionwoman killedu.s. & worldserial killer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Off-duty CPD officer arrested after deadly South Side crash
Metra BNSF service disrupted after pedestrian hit by Amtrak train
Clerk stabbed outside Loop 7-Eleven after having lottery machine thrown at him
Video shows moment David Ortiz shot in back
Deputy shootout ensues after man shoots at wife's smart speaker
1 critically injured after car crashes near bike path off Lake Shore Drive on North Side
Show More
41 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Bushwick Bill of Geto Boys rap group dies at 52
Lightfoot launches partnership initiative with business across Chicago
Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air
States with the most catfish victims
More TOP STORIES News