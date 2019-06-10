Detroit serial killer: Police say Detroit man tied to deaths, assaults

DETROIT, Mich. -- Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he believes a man being held in connection with the deaths of three women and charged in the sexual assault of another is responsible for those crimes and others.
Craig spoke Monday about Deangelo Martin, who was charged earlier in the day with criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder a 26-year-old woman in an east side home. Martin, who doesn't have an attorney, is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.
Craig said the 34-year-old Martin hasn't been charged with the murders, but the chief sees similarities between the slayings and the assaults of at least two women.
Martin was taken into custody Friday, two days after the body of a woman was found in a vacant house. The bodies of the other two women were discovered in separate empty dwellings earlier this year.
Craig said they are looking at more cases in the city and a nearby suburb that could be connected.
