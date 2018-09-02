Police: Screaming resident scares off West Town home invader

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A person who broke into a home early Sunday in the West Town neighborhood took off when the person living there saw him and started screaming.

About 1:50 a.m., the male crept in through the bedroom window of the home in the 1900 block of West Maypole, according to an alert from Chicago police. The home's resident then noticed the intruder and started screaming, prompting him to run away.

The suspect is described as a black male, thought to be between the ages of 20 and 30, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and weighing 140 and 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
