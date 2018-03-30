Police search for 3 suspects after robbery spree on CTA Red Line train on North Side

Three people were robbed early Friday morning on the CTA Red Line on the North Side, Chicago police said. (WLS)

By and Leah Hope
Three people were robbed early Friday morning on the CTA Red Line on the North Side, Chicago police said.

All three robberies happened while the train was in motion heading northbound in the 1600-block of North Clybourn Avenue. Police said three suspects got off the train at the Fullerton CTA station near Sheffield right near DePaul University.

The first victim was a 22-year-old man who was approached on the train just before 12:45 a.m. One of the three men suggested he had a weapon, then one of the robbers hit the victim in the face making off with his property. The victim was treated and released at the scene.

The second victim was a 19-year-old man and the third a 41-year-old man. Both were robbed by the same suspects, who demanded their property and fled. The second and third victims were not injured.

Police described the suspects as black males between the ages of 25 and 35, 5 ft. 7 in. to 6 feet tall, 140 to 200 lbs., with medium and dark complexions. They also released surveillance camera images of the suspects.

"Be careful on the Red Line train because I ride it every morning and it's terrible what's going on on that train. They're selling drugs on the train," said CTA passenger Diana Thurmond.

CTA riders said they're taking measures to protect themselves.

"I always pay attention. I usually stand by the door. I never really sit down," said CTA rider Tim Bullock.

"I definitely don't take it late at night. I'll opt for an Uber something like that, you know, if it's getting too late," said CTA rider Kaitlyn O'Shea.

There are several cameras at the CTA Fullerton stop.
