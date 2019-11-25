mcdonalds

Police search for 3 teens after assault of Philadelphia McDonald's worker captured on surveillance video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Police are searching for three men they say assaulted a McDonald's worker at one of the Philadelphia locations last Wednesday.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on November 20 at the McDonald's located at 4200 North Broad Street.

Police said while inside the store a female employee was assaulted with a mop bucket wringer then outside of the store was hit in the face with a rock, kicked and punched multiple times.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male wearing all black with a white knit hat, 16 to 18 years of age.

Suspect #2: Black male wearing a red coat and black baseball hat, 16 to 18 years of age.

Suspect #3: Black male wearing a dark colored coat with red and white stripes and a black knit hat, 16 to 18 years of age.

Anyone who can identify the men in the video is asked to contact police.

Police said if you see these men do not approach them but rather call 911 immediately.
