Police search for 4 suspects in Red Line robbery spree on North Side

Chicago police say they are looking for four suspects in a series of robberies on the Red Line.Police urged passengers to stay alert and be aware of a group of men working as a team after three people were robbed early Friday morning on the CTA Red Line on the North Side.The Guardian Angels were out Saturday morning to pass out flyers alerting passengers about the robberies.The suspects, all in their 20s and are apparently wanted in a string of robberies along the Red Line.All three robberies happened while the train was in motion heading northbound in the 1600-block of North Clybourn Avenue. Police said the suspects got off the train at the Fullerton CTA station near Sheffield right near DePaul University.The first victim was a 22-year-old man who was approached on the train just before 12:45 a.m. One of the three men suggested he had a weapon, then one of the robbers hit the victim in the face making off with his property. The victim was treated and released at the scene.The second victim was a 19-year-old man and the third a 41-year-old man. Both were robbed by the same suspects, who demanded their property and fled. The second and third victims were not injured.Police described the four suspects as black males between the ages of 25 and 35, 5 ft. 7 in. to 6 feet tall, 140 to 200 lbs., with medium and dark complexions. They also released surveillance camera images of the suspects.The group was last seen getting off at the Fullerton Red Line stop.One of the alleged suspects may be armed with a gun.