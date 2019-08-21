Police search for carjacking suspect after chase, crash in Wilmington, sources say

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in southwest suburban Wilmington are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Dolton Wednesday after a chase and crash in Wilmington, sources said.

Sources said Illinois State Police chased two suspects out of Dolton on I-57 with speeds more than 100 miles-per-hour. The suspects exited I-57 near Peotone and crashed into a fence in Wilmington at Margarette and Charlotte streets, sources said.

The suspects fled on foot after the crash and one is in custody, sources said.

Wilmington police said they are searching for a suspect in the area of Margarette and Charlotte streets and anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.
