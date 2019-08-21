Police search for carjacking suspect after chase, crash in Wilmington, sources say

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in southwest suburban Wilmington are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Dolton Wednesday after a chase and crash in Wilmington, sources said.Sources said Illinois State Police chased two suspects out of Dolton on I-57 with speeds more than 100 miles-per-hour. The suspects exited I-57 near Peotone and crashed into a fence in Wilmington at Margarette and Charlotte streets, sources said.The suspects fled on foot after the crash and one is in custody, sources said.Wilmington police said they are searching for a suspect in the area of Margarette and Charlotte streets and anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.