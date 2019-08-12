Police search for driver involved in crash that pushed taxi into Michigan Avenue bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a driver who's believed to have caused a taxi to crash into a Bank of America in the Loop Sunday morning.

A cab was traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle going the wrong way on Madison Street struck a light-colored vehicle, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Authorities believe the crash pushed the taxi into the building.

No one was injured.

The dark-colored vehicle driving the wrong way fled the scene, police said. Officials are now looking for the driver.

Workers had to clean up glass from 2 South Michigan Avenue on Sunday after the crash shattered the building's first floor windows.
