Police search for driver involved in crash that pushed taxi into Michigan Avenue bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a driver who's believed to have caused a taxi to crash into a Bank of America in the Loop Sunday morning.A cab was traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle going the wrong way on Madison Street struck a light-colored vehicle, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Authorities believe the crash pushed the taxi into the building.No one was injured.The dark-colored vehicle driving the wrong way fled the scene, police said. Officials are now looking for the driver.Workers had to clean up glass from 2 South Michigan Avenue on Sunday after the crash shattered the building's first floor windows.