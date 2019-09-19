Search continues for gunman on bicycle after woman shot in Fulton River District near downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The search continues for a gunman on a bicycle who police said targeted a woman in Chicago's Fulton River District Wednesday.

The woman remains hospitalized Thursday morning. She was hit by bullets as she was walking with a group of people at Milwaukee Avenue and Lake Street, just west of the Loop.

The shooting occurred around 11:50 a.m. in the in the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, west of the Chicago River. The 28-year-old woman was walking to lunch with coworkers when a man dressed in black with his face covered rode by on a dark mountain bike and shot her in the back, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Her condition has been stabilized and she's expected to survive, police said.



Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting as they try to pin down a motive in the shooting. Police released surveillance video Wednesday night of the suspected shooter.

"Based on the information we have right now, the shooter passed by a group of individuals and went directly to her to extend his arm and fired one single gunshot," said Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson. "Witnesses have said the shooter didn't say anything prior to opening fire on the victim."

The suspect was captured by multiple cameras in a black baseball cap and white gym shoes, dressed in all black.

Police believe the victim worked in the HR department of a financial firm was targeted, but it is unclear why. Police said they have never had contact with the victim and no record of prior complaints or orders of protection.

Two Union Pacific Railroad workers were standing on the track above the scene when they heard gunshots.

"So that's when we looked down from the rails and seen there was a white female on the ground," said witness Everett McGee.

McGee said the victim looked like she was wearing business attire.

"And you know, it's like twelve o'clock in the afternoon. Nobody expects anything like that," McGee said.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the suspect to contact the department immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fulton river districtchicagowoman shotchicago shootingshootingbicyclechicago police departmentsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Police search for bicyclist who shot woman in Fulton River District
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hawthorn Woods residents want neighbors to get rid of dogs after brutal attack
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
University of Chicago hospital nurses will strike Friday, union says
Itasca residents protest plan to turn hotel into rehab facility
3 dead, 1 critically injured in West Garfield Park shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warm Thursday
NY doctor creates device designed to treat brain aneurysms
Show More
Logan Square neighbors fundraise for ice cream man
Teen from Iowa shot in South Chicago will lose eye, family says
Chicago to release Inspector General reports, reform parking fines
Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing brownface during 2001 school event
Healthy man brain dead in 9 days from mosquito virus in Michigan
More TOP STORIES News