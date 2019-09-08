Police release video in search for man who shot woman, 55, on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for a man who shot a 55-year-old woman on Chicago's South Side.

The Chicago Police Department shared a video of a man approaching the victim early Friday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The footage shows the woman entering an apartment building and trying to close the door on the man. But the suspect manages to open the door and fire at the woman.

She was struck in the hip and is now recovering at the hospital, police said.

No one is in custody.
