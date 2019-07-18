Des Plaines teen missing since Wednesday

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Deputies are searching for a missing Des Plaines teen.Summer Payton, 15, was last seen Wednesday just after noon leaving her home in the unincorporated area of the northwest suburb, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.Payton is 5 foot, 2 inches, weighing 166 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and black flip flops.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 708-865-4895 or 847-635-1188.