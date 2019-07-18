Des Plaines teen missing since Wednesday

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Deputies are searching for a missing Des Plaines teen.

Summer Payton, 15, was last seen Wednesday just after noon leaving her home in the unincorporated area of the northwest suburb, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Payton is 5 foot, 2 inches, weighing 166 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and black flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 708-865-4895 or 847-635-1188.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
des plainesmissing girl
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman critically injured after throat slashed near DePaul
Chicago area braces for dangerous heat
You can have your own 'Chance the Snapper' bobblehead
Man fatally struck, possibly by dirt bike, in Humboldt Park hit-and-run
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning storms then hot, humid, breezy Thursday
4 injured, 1 critically, in Garfield Park porch shooting
5 pulled from Lake Michigan after boat crash
Show More
Protests held after Naperville gas station employee questions customers' citizenship
Wasp spray being used as dangerous meth alternative, police say
Suspect screaming 'You die!' kills at least 26 at anime studio
Kids seeking candy trapped in store by sex offender, NC police say
DCFS acting director reveals plan to turn troubled child welfare agency around
More TOP STORIES News