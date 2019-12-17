Police search for suspect after stolen K9 vehicle recovered in Matteson

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for the suspect who stole a K9 police vehicle in south suburban Matteson Monday afternoon.Shortly before 5 p.m., a pursuit ensued before the suspect abandoned the vehicle in a McDonald's parking lot in the area of 147th Street and Dixie Highway, police said.Police did not say whether the police dog was inside the car at the time.No other details are known at this time.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Matteson Police Department at 708-748-1564