Police search for suspect in attempted armed robbery of Crystal Lake convenience store

Surveillance image of a suspect in an attempted armed convenience story robbery in Crystal Lake. (Courtesy: Crystal Lake Police Department)

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a suspect in the attempted armed robbery of a convenience store in Crystal Lake Thursday night.

The woman tried robbing the Crystal Lake Mobil at 250 N. Route 31 at 9:18 p.m., according to the Crystal Lake Police Department.

The attempted robber displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, police said.



Police said the woman fled the store without any money or merchandise, upon the sounding of an audible alarm.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white female between 20 and 30 years old, police said. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

No injuries were reported.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620 or Crime Stoppers at 800-762-7867.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crystal lakecrimeattempted robbery
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in custody in shooting of girl, 7, trick-or-treating in Little Village
4-year-old's Mayor Lightfoot Halloween costume goes viral
Mayor Lightfoot fires back after Trump blames Supt. Johnson for Chicago's 'crime wave'
Oak Brook dentist took thousands for dental care, implants; charged for operating without license
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Teen hit, killed by CTA Red Line train at Harrison ID'd
Chicago teachers, students return to class Friday as 15-day strike ends
Show More
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Ambulance, car crash in Evanston
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
State Rep. Luis Arroyo resigns after federal corruption charge
Old Pueblo Cantina creates Sonoran-style Mexican food
More TOP STORIES News