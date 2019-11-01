Police search for suspect in attempted armed robbery of Crystal Lake convenience store

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a suspect in the attempted armed robbery of a convenience store in Crystal Lake Thursday night.The woman tried robbing the Crystal Lake Mobil at 250 N. Route 31 at 9:18 p.m., according to the Crystal Lake Police Department.The attempted robber displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, police said.Police said the woman fled the store without any money or merchandise, upon the sounding of an audible alarm.Witnesses described the suspect as a white female between 20 and 30 years old, police said. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.No injuries were reported.Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620 or Crime Stoppers at 800-762-7867.