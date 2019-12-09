Police search for suspect in deadly Maywood hit-and-run

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in west suburban Maywood Saturday night.

A man was fatally struck just before 10:30 p.m. in unincorporated Proviso Township, near the 1300-block of 1st Avenue, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Akin Jones of Westchester.

Police said Jones was walking near Loyola University Medical Center when he was hit and killed. The driver fled the scene.

Police are looking at surveillance video for a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon or Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cook County Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896.
