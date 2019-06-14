Chicago Walgreens shooting: Search for man who fatally shot woman suspected of shoplifting in store continues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police continue to search Friday for the man who they said shot and killed a woman inside a Walgreens on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday night.

Police said they have identified a person of interest, with store cameras giving them a good look at his face.

The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. inside the Walgreens in the 4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue.

The woman, who was suspected of shoplifting, was confronted by a store manager and then a man intervened, police said. He fought with the woman verbally and then shot her in the head, claiming to be a Chicago police officer before running away.

The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Police said none of their officers were involved.

"That's cold-blooded murder right there," said customer Joe Reyes.

The man fled the scene in a blue or black Ford SUV.

A Walgreens spokesperson said the Deerfield-based company is cooperating with the police investigation.

"We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve," the company said in a statement.

Area North detectives are investigating. As of Friday morning, no one is in custody.
