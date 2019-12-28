Police looking for suspect in South Side business burglaries

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for help identifying a man suspected in a string of burglaries in Archer Heights, Chicago Lawn and Gage Park on the South Side.

The incidents happened in November and December, Chicago police said.

- About 11 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 500 block of East 46th Street;
- About 10:52 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 4000 block of West 47th Street;
- About 4:20 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 1300 block of West 63rd Street; and
- About 5 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue.

In the cases on 47th, 63rd and Archer, he broke the glass of the front door and took cash, a cash register and merchandise, police said. In the incident on 46th, the suspect damaged a commercial vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
