Police looking for suspect in South Side business burglaries

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for help identifying a man suspected in a string of burglaries in Archer Heights, Chicago Lawn and Gage Park on the South Side.The incidents happened in November and December, Chicago police said.- About 11 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 500 block of East 46th Street;- About 10:52 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 4000 block of West 47th Street;- About 4:20 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 1300 block of West 63rd Street; and- About 5 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 5100 block of South Archer Avenue.In the cases on 47th, 63rd and Archer, he broke the glass of the front door and took cash, a cash register and merchandise, police said. In the incident on 46th, the suspect damaged a commercial vehicle.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.