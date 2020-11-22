Police still searching for Mayfair Mall shooter who injured 8 in Wauwatosa

"Investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect from [Friday's] shooting at Mayfair Mall," the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a tweet Saturday. Police also asked anyone who witnessed the shooting Friday to contact them.
Wauwatosa police say they began receiving 911 calls reporting a shooting incident just before 3 p.m. Friday.
Shopper recounts Wisconsin mall shooting
"We dropped to the ground and ran in the opposite direction and found a stairwell nearby," one witness said.
"Everybody started screaming, and like I saw a lot of people running, so I ducked. I was in shock, so I ducked, and then I ran," said Blanca De Los Reyes, mall employee.
Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall during a briefing Friday evening. He said the shooter had left the scene before officers arrived, and that extent of the victims' injuries was unknown.
"Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s," Weber told reporters. "Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect."
Police also said the shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation and was not a random act.
Authorities said the mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight.
Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis R. McBride issued a statement Saturday:
"Yesterday, eight people were shot at Mayfair Mall. Fortunately, all eight have survived and are believed to be recovering. Mayfair Mall is secure but is closed today. Preliminary investigation by the Wauwatosa Police Department (WPD) indicates that the shooting was the result of an altercation and not a random act. WPD investigators, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are continuing to interview victims and witnesses to identify and apprehend the suspect. If anyone has information about the suspect's identity or location, please convey that information immediately to the WPD. Wauwatosa is a safe and vibrant community. Mayfair Mall is Wisconsin's premier shopping center. Events like this shake us, but a community as strong as Wauwatosa is will not lose its spirit because of this unfortunate incident and Mayfair will continue to be a magnet for shoppers across the region. The City and Mayfair are committed to ensuring that all who live in and visit Wauwatosa will remain safe. The City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention has offered its services to anyone affected by yesterday's event. I thank that Office for its generosity and encourage people to take advantage of those services. Guns have no place in shopping malls or other places in which crowds of people gather. Mayfair has a strict no-gun policy. If the shooter had complied with that policy, no one would have been hurt yesterday. On behalf of the community, I thank the officers of the WPD and nearby police departments for their protection of shoppers, employees, and other members of the greater Milwaukee community. I also thank the Wauwatosa Fire Department for its quick work in attending to the victims' injuries and transporting them safely to the hospital. Finally, I thank the people of Wauwatosa for their strength and determination. We have survived past challenges and we will survive this one.The WPD will provide additional information as it becomes available. We appreciate the community's patience and support as this investigation proceeds."
The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.
The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,000 to leave the force.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.