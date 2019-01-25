Police search for suspects after Riverside home invasion, kidnapping

Police are investigating after a home invasion and kidnapping in Riverside.

RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are looking for the vehicle connected to a home invasion and kidnapping in west suburban Riverside.

It happened Friday morning at a home in the 200-block of West Quincy.

Three armed men came in and beat a man in his 20's and also beat his mother, police said. They then kidnapped that man, and also stole a vehicle from the house.

The suspects left in two vehicles and police spotted one of them in Berwyn, but lost track of it.

Later, the kidnapping victim was dumped in Chicago, and one of the vehicles was recovered.

Police are searching for a black Jeep Cherokee with two suspects, who are considered armed.
