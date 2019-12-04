Police search for suspects in attempted break-ins in Orland Park

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for suspects who attempted to break into vehicles Monday night in Orland Park. A camera captured the incident.According to the Orland Park Police Department, four men tried to break into two vehicles in the area of Cashew Drive.One individual was carrying what appeared to be a handgun, police said.The men drove away in a white SUV, police said.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Orland Park Police Department at 708-349-4111.