Police search for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for suspects in a deadly hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side.

A 56-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday at around 3 a.m. when he was struck and killed, according to police.

A westbound SUV hit the man near the 4500 block of West Lake Street, and then drove off.

Police are looking for a black 2007 Chevy Trailblazer, which they believe likely has damage to the vehicle's right front passenger side.
