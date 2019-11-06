Police searching for car used in 3 Albany Park shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a car used in three shootings in the city's Albany Park neighborhood in a matter of hours.Police said the first shooting occurred in the 4000-block of North Kimball just after 1 a.m., the second in the 4300-block of North Troy at 2:52 a.m., and the third in the 4800-block of North Kimball at 4:19 a.m. on November 4.Police describe the suspects as two men wearing masks and dark clothing, driving a newer model dark gray four-door Acura with a moon roof and tinted windows.In two of the shootings, people were seriously injured by gunfire, police said.If you have any information contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.