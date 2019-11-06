Police searching for car used in 3 Albany Park shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a car used in three shootings in the city's Albany Park neighborhood in a matter of hours.

Police said the first shooting occurred in the 4000-block of North Kimball just after 1 a.m., the second in the 4300-block of North Troy at 2:52 a.m., and the third in the 4800-block of North Kimball at 4:19 a.m. on November 4.

Police describe the suspects as two men wearing masks and dark clothing, driving a newer model dark gray four-door Acura with a moon roof and tinted windows.

In two of the shootings, people were seriously injured by gunfire, police said.

If you have any information contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoalbany parkchicago shootingchicago police departmentsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
Mercedes-Benz slow to fix recalled Takata airbags
Girl, 13, seriously injured in Robbins hit-and-run
'We could tell that he did not want us there': Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
Illinois trucker flunked drug test; claims fraud by CBD candy maker
Michigan City mayor loses re-election bid amid scandal
Off-duty cop accused of hitting on-duty officer in Lakeview
Show More
Mayor already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Johnson: sources
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Video shows fmr. CPS principal allegedly lie after boy forced out of school
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side ID'd
NB I-57 shut down for several hours near Markham for shooting investigation
More TOP STORIES News