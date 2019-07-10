Police searching for inmate who escaped from Indiana State Prison work detail

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Authorities are looking for an inmate that escaped Wednesday from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, Indiana.Travis Hornett, 39, escaped from a work detail at 11:10 a.m., and is considered to be "dangerous," the Michigan City Police Department said.Police described Hornett as a white, Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 ft., 4 in. tall and weighs 160 lbs.Hornet was wearing khaki clothes when he fled, and it's unknown if he's still wearing them, police said.Prison Grounds said they believe he may still be in the area.Hornett was charged with burglary, and on sentenced September 14, 2018, to serve five years.If you see Hornet, call 911 immediately and provide information on his whereabouts.