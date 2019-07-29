Police searching for 30-year-old missing man last seen near Navy Pier

CHICAGO -- A 30-year-old man reported missing last week was last seen near Navy Pier.Oluwafemi "Arthur" Labinjo was last seen about 5 p.m. July 27 hopping across a collection of boats on Lake Michigan known as the "Playpen" near Navy Pier, Chicago police said in an alert. He was last seen wearing pink shorts with green trim.He frequents the area of Madison Street Neat Leavitt Street, police said.Labinjo is 5-foot-11, 199 pounds and has multiple tattoos including a lion head on his chest, Chinese letters on both triceps, a cross on his bicep and "FEMI" on the inside of his left arm, according to police.Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.