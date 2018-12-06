Police searching for robbers armed with gun, baseball bat after South Lawndale crime spree

Chicago police are investigating after a crime spree in the South Lawndale neighborhood Thursday morning.The first robbery occurred at about 2:55 a.m. in the 3800-block of West 32nd Street as a 38-yer-old victim was parking a vehicle. Police said two suspects, one armed with a gun and the other with a baseball bat, got out of a dark-colored SUV and broke out the victim's side window.The armed robbers then took property from the victim and hit him with the baseball bat before they fled in the SUV, police said. The victim refused medical attention.The second incident occurred about 15 minutes later in the 2500-block of South Christiana Avenue. Police said a 62-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle when two suspects approached him and forced the victim into his residence at gunpoint.The robbers then took an unknown amount of money before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV, police said.About twenty minutes later on the same block, a 31-year-old woman was in her parked car when a dark-colored SUV approached her. One suspect wearing a mask began hitting her car with a baseball bat and demanding she open her car door.The victim drove off and the suspects fled in an unknown direction. She was not injured, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating the robberies. No one is in custody.