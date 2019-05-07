CTA Red Line Argyle shooting: Search for shooter continues after 2 wounded

Chicago police continue to search for the shooter after two men were wounded on a CTA Red Line platform on the North Side Monday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police continue to search for the shooter after two men were wounded on a CTA Red Line platform on the North Side Monday.

Shots were fired on the platform and as well as outside the Argyle station at about 4 p.m., police said. A CTA worker said the front door to the CTA stop was boarded up after the glass shattered from a gunshot.

The shooting took place in broad daylight in front of several surveillance cameras in the area. Witnesses said the sounds of gunshots sent people running into stores for cover.

Police said two men were at the CTA platform at the Argyle stop when someone fired multiple shots at them. The 41-year-old victim suffered a graze wound to his thigh, while the 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in the abdomen and back.

"We do feel that this was a specifically targeted. These two individuals are known to police. They were targeted," said Sgt. Rocco Alioto. "We have a lot of high definition video as well as physical evidence which detectives will be poring over."

One commuter said Tuesday he will be taking extra precautions on his ride home.

"Most of the shootings seem to be more targeted, which is I guess a small consolation, but it's still a little bit unnerving," said commuter Matthew Piscitello.

Police said there was evidence left at the scene and that, combined with the surveillance video, has given investigators a good lead. No one is in custody.
