Police searching for suspect in Bronzeville attempted kidnapping

Chicago police are looking for a man they said tried to kidnap a woman in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood Sunday night.Police said a 24-year-old woman was walking in the 300-block of east Pershing Road when a man got out of the rear passenger side of a white work van.The man picked the woman up from behind and tried to drag her into the van, where a second man was in the driver's seat, according to police. The woman struggled and was able to get free, police said. The man then got back into the van, which fled westbound on Pershing.Police described the suspect who grabbed the woman as possibly black, 6 ft. 3 in. tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. They did not have a description of the van's driver.If you have any information about this case, contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.