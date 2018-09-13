Police searching for suspect in robbery at Loop Blue Line station

The male suspect who allegedly robbed a person Sept. 6 at the LaSalle Blue Line station. ( Chicago Police Department via Sun-Times Media Wire)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a person earlier this month at the LaSalle Blue Line station in the Loop.

About 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, the male suspect walked up to a female while she was waiting for a train on the station's platform at 150 W. Congress Parkway, according to an alert from Chicago police. The male then grabbed property from the victim's hand and ran off.

The male suspect who allegedly robbed a person Sept. 6 at the LaSalle Blue Line station.



On Thursday morning, police released surveillance photos of the suspect. He is described as a black male with a medium-to-dark complexion, thought to be between the ages of 17 and 25, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet and weighing between 140 and 175 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyCTAattackChicagoLoop
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence Live Tracker: Outer bands begin lashing North Carolina coast
Fly into Florence's eye with USAF Hurricane Hunters
12th juror selected in Jason Van Dyke trial
Michelle Obama to launch book tour for memoir 'Becoming' in Chicago
Proposed CPD consent decree filed with federal court
CPS teacher receives $300,000 worth of school supplies live on GMA
Elgin elementary school closed due to mold
Retired teacher missing from Grant Park
Show More
Trump questions death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria
Man charged in O'Hare Airport stabbing
Indiana boy, 14, charged in suffocation deaths of his 2 siblings
Third Chicago police suicide in past three months
More News