Police searching for suspects who beat, robbed person sleeping on Red Line train

(Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO -- Chicago police released surveillance photos of six men who allegedly beat and robbed a sleeping person last month on a Red Line train at the Harrison station.

About 5:45 a.m. April 27, the victim was asleep on the train when the men attacked him and forcefully stole cash from him before running off, according to a community alert from Chicago police.


The suspects are described as five Hispanic males and one black male, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 20, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, weighing between 160 and 190 pounds, police said. The Hispanic men are described as having medium complexions, while the black man has black- and brown-tipped dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
