Police seek car that injured 2-year-old boy in NW Side hit-and-run

Chicago police are looking for a black Chevrolet Malibu that hit a 2-year-old boy Aug. 29, 2020, at California and Montrose avenues. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a vehicle that injured a 2-year-old boy in a hit-and-run last month on the Northwest Side.

According to Chicago police, while a black Chevrolet Malibu turned left from Montrose Avenue to California Avenue at 5:54 p.m. Aug. 29, the rear of the car hit the child as he crossed the street with a parent.

The boy suffered a minor injury.

The car drove south on California and west on Irving Park Road, police said.

Police released a photo of the car, which was described as a 2016 to 2021 Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
