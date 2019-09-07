Police seek driver in Geneva hit-and-run

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run last month in west suburban Geneva that left a 73-year-old man injured.

About 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 22, the man was walking in the 400 block of West State Street when he was struck by a westbound silver or gray-colored 2007-2014 Cadillac Escalade SUV, according to a statement from Geneva police.

The Cadillac was last seen turning north on Fifth Street and then east on Hamilton Street approaching First Street, police said.

The man was found unconscious in the road and he was transported to Delnor Hospital in Geneva before being airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, police said.

He has since been released from the hospital but is still being treated for his injures at an acute care facility, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash should call police's Investigations Division at 630-232-4736.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
genevahit and runman injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois, Chicago receive $38M to fight opioid epidemic
Man guns down sister's boyfriend in Lawndale home: prosecutors
Woman used fake name after driving drunk, speeding: police
1 killed, 2 wounded in Little Village shooting: police
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Former Glenview nurse charged with sex assault
Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' headed to Chicago, all tickets claimed
Show More
Woman robbed, shot while sitting in car
Lanes, ramps on Jane Byrne Interchange reopen Saturday
Softball tournament honors Chicago's fallen police officers
U of I to launch shuttle between Urbana, Chicago campuses
ALS Walk for Life Chicago to step off at Soldier Field
More TOP STORIES News