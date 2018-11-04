Police seek driver who struck, seriously injured woman in Leyden Township

Authorities are searching for a driver who left a pedestrian seriously injured in Leyden Township on Tuesday.The Cook County sheriff's police received a report that a person was laying in the middle of Mannheim Road at Lyndale Avenue at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.Officers found a 27-year-old woman in the roadway, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She is expected to be ok, authorities said.The sheriff's office said the woman was struck by a car traveling southbound on Mannheim Road.Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's police detectives at 708-865-4896.