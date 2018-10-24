Police seek help identifying elderly man found in Uptown

Police are asking for the public's help identifying this man, who was found in the 5100 block of North Simmonds Drive. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man found Wednesday morning in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The man, thought to be between 83 and 85 years old, was found about 9:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Simmonds Drive, according to an alert from Chicago police.

He was described as a 5-foot-1, 140-pound Asian man with gray hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. He was wearing a black and gray baseball cap with a letter G on it, a red and gray winter jacket and red pants.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
unidentified personelderlyChicagoUptown
Top Stories
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.5B jackpot, single winning ticket sold
Suspicious packages mailed to Obamas, Clintons, CNN NY offices, others
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
Former North Shore Academy teacher charged with child pornography, criminal sexual assault
Organic foods could ward off cancer, study says
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92
CTA cancels historic train car rides celebrating State Street Subway's 75th anniversary
Show More
McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013
Woman who reported racist Facebook message may have stopped a school shooting: Police
Aurora woman missing 1 month may be in danger
Boy, 5, wounded in shooting that killed dad: 'I was amazed by his bravery'
More News