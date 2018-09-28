Police seek man in Niles bank robbery

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Niles bank Friday morning.Police said they received a 911 call reporting the robbery at about 11 a.m. the PNC Bank located in the 8900 block of north Milwaukee Avenue. The robber reportedly entered the bank and presented a note to the teller declaring the robbery, police said. The teller handed over about $2,000 and the thief left the bank and fled west on Ballard Street.The suspect was described as a white man 25-35 years old, standing 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighing 175-200 pounds. During the robbery he was wearing a blue Chicago Cubs baseball cap with a red brim, blue jeans, sunglasses and a two-toned grey and black zippered jacket.The Niles Police Department and the Chicago bureau of the FBI are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700.