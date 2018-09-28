Police seek man in Niles bank robbery

NILES, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Niles bank Friday morning.

Police said they received a 911 call reporting the robbery at about 11 a.m. the PNC Bank located in the 8900 block of north Milwaukee Avenue. The robber reportedly entered the bank and presented a note to the teller declaring the robbery, police said. The teller handed over about $2,000 and the thief left the bank and fled west on Ballard Street.

The suspect was described as a white man 25-35 years old, standing 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighing 175-200 pounds. During the robbery he was wearing a blue Chicago Cubs baseball cap with a red brim, blue jeans, sunglasses and a two-toned grey and black zippered jacket.

The Niles Police Department and the Chicago bureau of the FBI are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberyrobberysuspect profileFBINiles
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Kavanaugh Vote: Trump orders supplemental FBI investigation, GOP agrees to delay Senate vote
Addison Russell's ex-wife speaks out about MLB abuse investigation
El Chapo successor pleads guilty; could spell trouble for drug lord
No one will clean up Plainfield pond overrun with scum, algae
CPS loses federal funding amid abuse concerns
Suburban doctor claims ruined reputation due to Indiana doctor with same name
Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing and cold
Show More
Boy gets surprise from his garbage truck heroes
Jumping rat captures Cubs fans' hearts at Wrigley Field
Deerfield man who stabbed wife to death denied bail
Officer who shot, killed 25-year-old as he ran away charged with homicide
More News