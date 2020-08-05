Police searching for man who attempted to lure boy in Bridgeport on South Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who attempted to lure a boy Tuesday in Bridgeport on the South Side.

According to a CPD community alert, on August 4 around 7:00 p.m. the man approached the child and said "come with me" in the 700-block of West 31st Street.

The boy ran back to his mother and the man left the scene, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 50s standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a yellow and gray face mask, a gray zip-up sweater and beige pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobridgeportattempted luring
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer shot in Lawndale, suspect in custody
Gold Coast shooting leaves Chicago rapper dead, friends say; 2 hurt
Chicago Public Schools will start with remote learning: sources
Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely fueled Beirut explosion
Chicago man relieved family in Beirut mostly untouched by blast
Lake Michigan search resumes for boy, 15, presumed drowned near Diversey Harbor
2 men wanted in connection with shooting that injured girl, 3, in South Shore
Show More
Recent increase in COVID-19 cases due to social gatherings, city says
Couple seen defacing BLM mural pleads not guilty to hate crime
Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, pleasant Wednesday
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of boy, 9, on Near North Side
More TOP STORIES News