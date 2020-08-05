Police searching for man who attempted to lure boy in Bridgeport on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who attempted to lure a boy Tuesday in Bridgeport on the South Side.According to a CPD community alert, on August 4 around 7:00 p.m. the man approached the child and said "come with me" in the 700-block of West 31st Street.The boy ran back to his mother and the man left the scene, police said.Police described the suspect as a man in his 50s standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a yellow and gray face mask, a gray zip-up sweater and beige pants.Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.