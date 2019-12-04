Police seek man who robbed, sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint in West Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a community report asking for a help locating a man who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman Tuesday evening in her apartment in West Town on the Near West Side.

According to the community alert, around 5:30 p.m. a 22-year-old woman was entering her apartment building in the 400 block of north Carpenter Street when an unknown man followed her inside and displayed a knife.

The man said "give me everything,", the community alert said.

After robbing the woman at knifepoint, the man sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police described the suspect as standing around 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9 with a medium build, short black hair and a dark complexion.

He was wearing a white Chicago Bulls jacket with red sleeves, blue jeans and black and white Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
