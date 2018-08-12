Police seek man, woman in Batavia death investigation

Batavia police are on the lookout for two people as part of a death investigation.At approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of an armed person in wooded area near H.C. Storm Elementary School in the 300 block of North Van Nortwick Avenue.During the investigation, officers found the body of a man in the woods.A man and woman were in the area when officers arrived. Police are seeking the pair for questioning.The death investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department.