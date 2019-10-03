Police renew call for leads 1 year after disappearance of pregnant Chicago postal worker

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police will give an update Thursday in the case of a Chicago postal worker who disappeared one year ago.

Wednesday marked exactly one year since Kierra Coles was least seen. The 26-year-old was pregnant at the time and due in April.

Coles was last seen on surveillance video leaving her home near 81st Street and Vernon Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police previously said they suspected foul play in Coles' disappearance.

There's a $46,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Coles is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.
