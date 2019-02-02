Police seek public's help in identifying 7-Eleven robber in Schorsch Village

Authorities are trying to identify a male who robbed a 7-Eleven last month in Schorsch Village on the Northwest Side. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO --
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a male who robbed a 7-Eleven last month in Schorsch Village on the Northwest Side.

At 10:54 p.m. Jan. 22, the male robbed the business at 6540 West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The offender was described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old who was wearing a dark winter jacket, dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black gym shoes. He was also armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
