Authorities are searching for a U.S. Army soldier who they believe killed his wife, put her body in a suitcase and threw it in a dumpster before fleeing to Thailand.
It was two days before Christmas when Marquan Hardy learned that a woman had been found dead outside his home.
"People shouldn't have to go out like that," he said. "It just seemed like it is made up."
Hardy had only been living at the apartment complex for a few months before it became a crime scene. Police had received a call about a body in a suitcase in a dumpster.
The woman inside, Khuang Par, had been thrown out like trash.
"She was a nice person. She was a really nice person. A really nice co-worker," Mohamed Chabi, who worked with Par, told WXIN.
Par was also known to friends as "Rosy."
"Just being around her would make you smile or she would make you laugh," said Montana South, a friend of Par.
Indianapolis police believe Par's husband, Peter Van Bawi Lian, a 21-year old soldier who had been stationed in Colorado, is responsible for her death.
Court documents show that a protective order had been issued in December against Lian after he was arrested for assaulting Par.
Police also learned that Lian flew back to Indianapolis, where Par was living, on Dec. 1. Par's coworkers said she was very emotional.
"I don't think they had been together for long," Chabi said.
Lian also flew to Indianapolis a day before Par's body was found; discovered inside a suitcase that investigators say matches another one found in Lian's barracks room. Lian then flew to Thailand on the day Par's body was discovered.
Lian now has a warrant for desertion and faces charges for being absent without leave.
Indianapolis police, federal partners and the U.S. Army are working to bring Lian back "to bring this family the justice they deserve," according to Indianapolis police deputy chief Chris Bailey.
Par's friends hope Lian's capture will bring them peace.
"Pray for her and pray for the guy also," Chabi said.
