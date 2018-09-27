Police seek suspect in 6 Vernon Hills burglaries

Vernon Hills police are looking for this man they believe to be connected to six burglaries early Sunday. (Vernon Hills police)

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
Vernon Hills police are looking for a man they believe to be connected to a rash of burglaries that occurred early Sunday.

Police said a total of six homes within the Centennial Crossing, Hawthorn Club and Stone Fence Farms subdivisions were burglarized. In five of the burglaries, police believe the burglar entered the home through an unlocked sliding door. In the remaining incident, police said the burglar is believed to have entered through an unlocked service door in the garage and then an unlocked door that lead into the home.

Personal items like purses and wallets were taken, police said.

In each case, authorities said residents were home and asleep at the time. Fortunately nobody was injured.

The Vernon Hills Police Department reminded residents to lock their doors and windows before going to bed.

Anyone with information related to these incidents should call 847-247-4883.
