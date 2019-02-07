Police seek suspect in robbery at Sedgwick Brown Line station

Chicago police are looking for a man suspected of stealing someone's cell phone Monday night at a CTA Brown Line station in the Old Town neighborhood.At 9:06 p.m., a man forcefully nabbed a female's cell phone from her hand as she stood on the platform at the Sedgwick station, 1536 N. Sedgwick, according to a community alert from Chicago police.The suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years ago, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and between 160 and 190 pounds, police said.Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.