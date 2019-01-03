Police seek to ID 2 in connection with robbery of taxi driver in Kenwood

A surveillance image of two people Chicago police are seeking to identify in connection to a robbery of a taxi driver. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released a surveillance image of two people wanted in connection with the robbery of a taxi driver in the Kenwood neighborhood.

The robbery occurred in the 4700-block of South Ingleside Avenue, police said. The driver told police he picked the two people at State Street and Roosevelt Road.

Police are seeking to identify the two people seen sitting in the back of the taxi in the surveillance image released Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberytaxiChicagoKenwoodKenwoodSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man told USPS worker 'What's up, man?' before shooting him, prosecutors say
CPS teacher charged with sex abuse
Mayor declares Thursday 'Tracy Butler Day' in honor of her 25 years at ABC7
New representatives from Illinois to be sworn in to Congress Thursday
Man killed, pregnant woman wounded in Harvey shooting
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
15-year-old girl charged with murder after baby found in dumpster
'Rambling' note found in striking car in fatal crash; driver stabbed 10 times
Show More
Man helps trooper with traffic stop moments before dying
Idaho woman under investigation in disappearance of Colorado mother: ABC News
McDonald's customer upset over straw policy grabs worker
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
More News