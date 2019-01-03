Police seek to ID 2 in connection with robbery of taxi driver in Kenwood

Chicago police have released a surveillance image of two people wanted in connection with the robbery of a taxi driver in the Kenwood neighborhood.The robbery occurred in the 4700-block of South Ingleside Avenue, police said. The driver told police he picked the two people at State Street and Roosevelt Road.Police are seeking to identify the two people seen sitting in the back of the taxi in the surveillance image released Thursday.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.